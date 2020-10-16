Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Update on arrangements for AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Update on arrangements for Annual General Meeting

The Company wishes to provide an update on the proceedings for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 29 October 2020 at 11.00 a.m.

In the Company's 2020 Annual Report and the notes to the Notice of the AGM therein, shareholders were advised that restrictions due to Covid-19 may mean that it is not possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person.

The Board has continued to monitor the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. There are still significant restrictions on attendance at public gatherings and the Government advice is to stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with other people. In the light of these circumstances, shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend the AGM and it will be held as a closed meeting. The only attendees permitted will be those who are required to form a quorum and allow the business to be conducted.

The Board strongly advises shareholders to vote by proxy, appointing the chairman of the meeting, in accordance with the Notice of the AGM. The Board continues to welcome questions from shareholders. As stated in the Notice of the AGM, shareholders may submit any questions to the Board by email, to the following address enquiries@aberforth.co.uk before 11.00 a.m. on 27 October 2020. Questions will be considered by the Board and responses provided. In accordance with normal practice, the results of the AGM will be issued in a regulatory news announcement and posted on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733