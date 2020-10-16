The "Volt/VAr Management Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Volt/VAr Management Market to Reach $593.1 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Volt/VAr Management estimated at US$433.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$593.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Distribution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$254.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $117.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Volt/VAr Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$117.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Generation Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Generation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Grid Solutions

Landis+Gyr AG

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Utilidata, Inc.

Varentec, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Volt/VAr Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Volt/VAr Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Volt/VAr Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9232cq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005465/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900