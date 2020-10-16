The "Lock-In Amplifiers Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Lock-In Amplifiers Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lock-In Amplifiers estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Digital Lock-In Amplifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$18.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analog Lock-In Amplifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR

The Lock-In Amplifiers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AMETEK, Inc.

Anfatec Instruments AG

FEMTO Messtechnik GmbH

NF Corp.

Stanford Research Systems

Zurich Instruments AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lock-In Amplifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

