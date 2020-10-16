The "Lock-In Amplifiers Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Lock-In Amplifiers Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lock-In Amplifiers estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Digital Lock-In Amplifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$18.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analog Lock-In Amplifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Lock-In Amplifiers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Anfatec Instruments AG
- FEMTO Messtechnik GmbH
- NF Corp.
- Stanford Research Systems
- Zurich Instruments AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Lock-In Amplifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 66
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anfg8x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005467/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900