EQT Infrastructure V to co-invest in Deutsche Glasfaser

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure V has signed an agreement to co-invest alongside EQT Infrastructure IV in Deutsche Glasfaser ("the Company"). Post the closing of the transaction, EQT Infrastructure V will hold a 12 percent stake in the Company.

After the acquisition of inexio late last year and of Deutsche Glasfaser (closed in May 2020), EQT Infrastructure IV combined the two companies into the new Deutsche Glasfaser Group. Following the merger of the two companies, additional growth and development opportunities have been identified. EQT Infrastructure V's participation will help to capture these opportunities and secure support for the new Deutsche Glasfaser Group's full potential plan.

Deutsche Glasfaser Group will continue to execute, and accelerate, the strategy announced in connection with the closing of the acquisition in May 2020. In short, the strategy includes growth of the Company by pursuing a large-scale deployment of "fiber-to-the-home" internet access in rural Germany.

The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2020. With the acquisition of a stake in Deutsche Glasfaser, EQT Infrastructure V is expected to be 10-15 percent invested based on its target fund size, and EQT Infrastructure IV is expected to be 80-85 percent invested.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 20 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

About Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Glasfaser was founded in 2011 and has since then been pioneering "fiber-to-the-home" roll-out in rural areas in Germany. Today the Company is Germany's leading "fiber-to-the-home" platform with a best-in-class roll-out machine, providing its fiber-based broadband to more than 1 million homes passed and employing more than 1,100 FTE.

