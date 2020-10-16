In recent weeks, AAC Clyde Space has announced agreed deals for two proposed acquisitions, SpaceQuest in the US for SEK75.6m and Hyperion Technologies in the Netherlands for SEK22.8m. Both deals are in line with its strategy, meeting both commercial and technical goals and, importantly, adding US and European manufacturing capacities. We have lowered our revenue estimates for the ongoing business by 15% in FY20 and 3% in FY21 in line with the recent update, but the deals should profitably augment what is still strong organic revenue growth. A successful capital raise of SEK52m before costs should allow AAC to pursue and optimise further New Space investment opportunities as they arise.

