Green Stream Finance, Inc.: Green Stream Holdings and Kevin Aoki Announce Transformative MOU

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, is pleased to announce that its non-binding MOU with the Aoki Group Inc. ("Aoki") has been updated to include lucrative, next-generation GSFI offerings and technology designed to dramatically improve the cultivation and transport of produce. The new concept features the innovative and simultaneous cultivation and shipment of high-end mushrooms by using the Company's proprietary solar technology.

Ground-Breaking Concept

This added offering demonstrates both parties' plans to commence joint initiatives as restaurant business continues to increase amidst loosening of current COVID-19 restrictions. For example, the collaboration has already birthed a revolutionary concept in cultivation and export of high-end mushrooms to be used in Aoki's restaurant concepts throughout the U.S.

"GSFI will be providing solar shipping containers lined with filtered blackout panels which deliver necessary nutrients to the mushrooms while blocking out light that could otherwise be detrimental to harvest. The container will grow the mushrooms as they transport, offering the one of the freshest and in-demand 'farm to table' mushroom experiences available anywhere," states GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata.

Cammarata added, "A successful venture here in the U.S. will open channels to Aoki Group's impactful relationships around the world, namely Japan, where solar mushroom cultivation is a growing practice. Moreover, it's a perfect complement to our existing business in which our solar innovations produce solar energy which is leased back to the communities which we serve, facilitating tremendous savings, positive impact on the environment and long-term revenue streams for the Company and its shareholders."

Future Initiatives Could Be Deployed Worldwide

AOKI GROUP'S KEVIN AOKI

Kevin Aoki, of the prestigious Aoki family which includes the Benihana legacy, music mogul Steve Aoki and fashion model Devon Aoki (Versace, Lancôme, Chanel), is partnering with GSFI via his Aoki Group. He will also collaborate with Green Stream Holdings Inc. to build the first next-generation greenhouse in the center of city of Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, a high profile industry project.

As part of the overall collaboration, GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata will work directly with Aoki to create the first off-grid, sustainable solar powered urban-centric garden greenhouse. This potentially lucrative solution is designed to supply fresh produce for Kevin Aoki's Blue Tree juice bars locations in Honolulu. Plus, as a replicable solution, the approach could be utilized in other markets across the globe.

This next-generation greenhouse will use the Company's customized red greenhouse glass and seamless solar panels. The technology significantly increases plant growth by 94 percent and is to be erected in conjunction with famed architect Anthony Morali, who is working with the Company on other projects as well. The Company has entered into a joint partnership with Mr. Morali with whom it is engaged on a number of significant current and planned solar projects. The solar greenhouses are developed and managed through Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division of the Company.

Kevin Aoki has been vocal about his enthusiasm for the deal: "I have always demanded the finest organic ingredients for every restaurant I have been involved in and this collaboration could help us get better harvests in less time to meet the ever increasing demand in my restaurants. Green Stream's red glass technology can save me money and result in an increased output. The red greenhouse glass removes the green light and increases the ratio from red to blue light which increases the plant's growth by 94%."

It is anticipated that upon the successful implementation of this project, that Mr. Aoki will begin to utilize the Company's technology in his restaurants around the globe.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

About Kevin Aoki

With over 20 years of experience managing, marketing and building restaurants Kevin is leading his own restaurant development company, Aoki Group. The goal of Aoki Group is to develop new restaurant concepts including juice bars and saki for US and international markets.

He is a veteran of the restaurant business whose upbringing, education and creativity meld to form a restaurateur destined for success. As the son of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, Kevin was raised in the restaurant business, learning all facets of both the front and back of the house at an early age.

After graduating in 1990 from New York University with a BA in marketing, Kevin went on to manage over a dozen Benihana restaurants in California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Hawaii. He has also launched and operated restaurants in Indonesia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Dubai, Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Korea and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

