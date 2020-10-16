Casino Marketing & Technology Conference: Game Protection Expert Sal Piacente to Present at Cutting Edge Table Games Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / The Cutting Edge Table Games Conference to be held online November 17 is pleased to announce the addition of renowned game protection expert Sal Piacente to its educational program.

Piacente, a popular mainstay at Cutting Edge Table Games Conference, is known for his unique ability to both identify and personally demonstrate the most costly and up-to-date forms of cheating. He will present a one-hour session entitled "Table Game Protection: Protecting Your Bottom-Line in Challenging Times."

"Game protection must remain top-of-mind for table game operators at a time when COVID 19 has imposed operational limitations, additional costs and new responsibilities on them," said Charles Anderer, Executive Editor, Casino Journal, producers of Cutting Edge Table Games Conference. "There is no better person in the industry to help operators keep their eyes on the ball and alert them to new, pandemic-related threats than Sal Piacente, who in his 35-year casino industry career has dealt every game in the book, been a floor supervisor, shift manager, worked surveillance, and been a player. Sal is exactly as he describes himself, an 'eternal student' of table game cheats, so our attendees can be sure they will be getting the freshest information possible from him."

Piacente joins two other leading names in table game education on the program, Bill Zender, who will speak to the topic of "How Rules, Procedures, and Side Bets Effect Table Game Hold Percentage," and Michael Shackelford, whose session, "When Promotions Don't Add Up," will focus on real-world examples of promotional game tweaks that can turn a small house edge to a big player edge and how to avoid them. Panel discussions focusing on the real-world impacts of the COVID19 pandemic on operations and marketing led by Bennie Mancino, Vice President of Table Games, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, and market research expert Mike Meczka, round out the five-session conference program.

Cutting Edge Table Game Conference attendees will be offered a digital platform that allows them to view sessions live and on-demand. This includes the opportunity to sample and review entrants in the new Game Developers Forum, a virtual assembly allowing participants to share a demonstration video of their original table game to all registered attendees through the platform; network; online chat with other attendees; schedule meetings; download important content and more.

Full virtual event details and registration information are available at www.tablegamesconf.com. Sponsorships and exhibit booths are available by contacting Sean Bogle at (248) 786-1719; bogles@bnpmedia.com

