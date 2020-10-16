Carnival PLC - Carnival Corp.'s AIDA Cruises to Restart Operations

Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises to Restart Cruise Operations This Saturday

Germany-based AIDA Cruises will resume sailings in Italy with seven-day itineraries starting on Oct. 17

Following the restart of Italy-based Costa Cruises in September, AIDA becomes second Carnival Corporation cruise line to resume cruising as part of phased-in restart of operations using enhanced health protocols

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany-based AIDA Cruises from Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, will resume cruise operations in Italy this Saturday, Oct. 17, becoming the second Carnival Corporation brand to resume sailing, following the return of Italy-based Costa Cruises in early September.

The resumption of sailing from AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises is part of a gradual, phased-in approach by Carnival Corporation to restart operations regionally with limited itineraries, adjusted passenger capacity and enhanced health protocols developed in coordination with government and health authorities to follow shoreside mitigation guidelines.

AIDA Cruises will initially resume its cruise operations in Italy with AIDAblu, scheduled to depart from Civitavecchia near Rome on seven-day itineraries visiting Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Naples and La Spezia. The first cruise for the brand is set to begin Oct. 17, with voyages offered weekly until Nov. 28.

The restart plans for AIDA Cruises build on the momentum of Costa Cruises' return to cruise operations in Italy in early September, which began with two initial ships departing from Trieste and Genoa on seven-day itineraries with Italian guests visiting destinations in Italy. Costa Cruises further expanded on Oct. 10 with a third ship, flagship Costa Smeralda, sailing on one-week itineraries dedicated to the rediscovery of the best of Italy, including Savona, La Spezia, Cagliari, Naples, Messina and Civitavecchia.

In working with global and national health authorities and medical experts, AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises have developed a comprehensive set of enhanced health protocols to help facilitate a safe return to cruise vacations. Both brands are providing guests with detailed information about enhanced health protocols, which will continue to be modeled after shoreside health and mitigation guidelines as defined by each brand's respective country, and approved by the flag state, Italy. Protocols will be updated based on evolving scientific and medical knowledge related to mitigation strategies.

"For all our brands, there is no higher responsibility and no higher priority than compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We are excited to have AIDA joining Costa Cruises in resuming sailing operations with a gradual expansion of service over time. As we offer travelers a phased return to cruise vacations, we will continue sharing important learnings and best practices among our world-leading cruise line brands and across the industry to help ensure the resumption of cruise operations is done with the best interests of public health at the forefront."

Based on health and mitigation guidelines in Germany and Italy, the AIDA health and safety program will be implemented on all of the brand's cruises, with measures encompassing the entirety of the cruise experience, from booking to disembarkation. Developed with leading medical experts, the program has been audited and confirmed by the renowned independent auditing company SGS Institut Fresenius and the classification society DNV-GL.

The measures include guests and crew being tested for COVID-19 with negative results required prior to boarding. Other protocols include regular temperature and health checks for guests and crew, physical distancing guidelines, facial coverings, capacity controls and increased sanitization measures, as well as guided shore excursions managed by AIDA to maintain health protocols. Further details on the AIDA health and safety program can be found at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, Carnival Corporation, rfrizzell@carnival.com, (305) 406-7862; Mike Flanagan, LDWW, mike@ldwwgroup.com, (727) 452-4538