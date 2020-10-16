Carnival PLC - Carnival Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
London, October 15
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard J. Glasier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market acquisition of shares by the Richard J Glasier Revocable Living Trust
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$14.0497
|Volume(s)
10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,000
$14.0497
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|October 14, 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de