PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 17:34
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Carnival Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRichard J. Glasier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionOpen market acquisition of shares by the Richard J Glasier Revocable Living Trust
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$14.0497		Volume(s)
10,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,000
$14.0497
e)Date of the transactionOctober 14, 2020
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

© 2020 PR Newswire
