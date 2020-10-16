Newgate Funding Plc - Notices of Noteholder Meetings
London, October 16
16 October 2020
Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697
Notices of Noteholder Meetings
Notices of Noteholder Meetings are available for inspection on the following links
:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314480/UKO2__2001088655_v18_Newgate___2006__1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314481/UKO2_2001374471_v3_Newgate___2006_2___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314482/UKO2_2001374588_v3_Newgate___2006_3___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314483/UKO2_2001374663_v3_Newgate___2007_1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
For further information please contact:
Newgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com