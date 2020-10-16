Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights
September 30th, 2020
23 461 313
33 211 785
A total number of 33 211 785 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 461 878 voting rights attached to the 461 878 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
