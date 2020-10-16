Ludgate Funding Plc - Notices of Noteholder Meetings
PR Newswire
London, October 16
16 October 2020
Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 213800LADM2GPWI3P269
Notices of Noteholder Meetings
Notices of Noteholder Meetings are available for inspection on the following links:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314504/UKO2_2001374904_v3_Ludgate___2006_FF1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314505/UKO2_2001375557_v3_Ludgate___2007_FF1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314506/UKO2_2001376373_v3_Ludgate___2008_W1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
For further information please contact:
Ludgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
