Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 18:10
Ludgate Funding Plc - Notices of Noteholder Meetings

PR Newswire

London, October 16

16 October 2020

Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 213800LADM2GPWI3P269

Notices of Noteholder Meetings

Notices of Noteholder Meetings are available for inspection on the following links:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314504/UKO2_2001374904_v3_Ludgate___2006_FF1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314505/UKO2_2001375557_v3_Ludgate___2007_FF1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314506/UKO2_2001376373_v3_Ludgate___2008_W1___Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

For further information please contact:
Ludgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

