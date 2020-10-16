Anzeige
16.10.2020
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 30 September 2020

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 30 September 2020

PR Newswire

London, October 16

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

16 October 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com

-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8732

