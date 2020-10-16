Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 18:16
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 16

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on September 30th , the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAMENAVSEDOLNAV DATE
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedUSD 2.7620BLF0CV630/09/2020

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and the value of investments may fluctuate. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745405

Date: 16/10/2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.