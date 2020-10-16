BERLIN, October 16 (WNM/Science/Cordula de Pous) - Governments worldwide are planning stimulus packages to boost the economy following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, more than $12 trillion USD have been pledged in such packages. This response is three times larger than the 2008-2009 global financial crisis recovery spending, and represents around 15 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). A new analysis published today in Science by an international group of researchers, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...