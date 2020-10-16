Woodside Homes Enhances Its Homebuilding to Empower a Healthier, Happier Lifestyle

New Home Standards Focus on Providing a Healthier Living Environment for Homeowners as Many Spend More Time at Home

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Woodside Homes, one of the top homebuilders in the Western United States, is working to make our homes even healthier places to live. Recognizing the importance of air quality, water quality, and better hygiene for the health and happiness of a home's occupants, Woodside Homes is introducing its Healthy Home solution, branded with the slogan, "It's What's Inside That Counts." This thoughtfully developed package promotes a healthier home-living environment and will be standard in all Woodside homes in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona, beginning October 15.



"We spend most of our lives indoors, so it is important to be surrounded by healthier air, to drink cleaner water, and to easily wash away germs," says Chris Williams, Chief Customer Officer of Woodside Homes. "Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time than ever at home, making it even more essential to maximize the health of our indoor living environments and the people who live in them."

All new Woodside homes started after October 15 will provide a healthier home environment by including:

Improved air purification with HVAC systems rated to MERV 13 filtration that captures airborne particles less than a micron in size, including bacteria, pet dander, smoke, and other contaminants and allergens.

Better air quality with low and no VOC building products, including paint, flooring, and adhesives.

Protection from mold with a home exterior built to deter outside water infiltration, and indoor plumbing and tile backing to prevent interior water leakage.

Better tasting, clear water with inline filtration at the kitchen sink

Improved hygiene with Delta Touch20® Kitchen Faucet with VoiceIQ that allows faucet activation and programming, supported by Alexa or Google Home.

More details are available at www.woodsidehomes.com.

About Woodside Homes In 2020, Woodside Homes begins its 43rd year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and initial months of ownership.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

The ownership by SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in customer-focused building, sustainability, and efficiency practices. For more information, visit www.woodsidehomes.com.

SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes since 1960. Based in Osaka, Japan, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Media Contact:

Elise Winter

Phone: 801.724.6606

Email: ewinter@rainintl.com

SOURCE: Woodside Homes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610821/Woodside-Homes-Enhances-Its-Homebuilding-to-Empower-a-Healthier-Happier-Lifestyle