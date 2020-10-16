Red Lake Gold Inc. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Alma Gold Inc. Spinco

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that all matters put forth to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") have been overwhelmingly approved.

A total of 7,480,091 common shares were cast at the Meeting either in-person or by proxy representing 23.495% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation at the meeting record date.

Voting result particulars were as follows:

Item 1) Number of Directors

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,423,091 99.238% Against 57,000 0.762%



Item 2a) Ryan Kalt as a Director

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,423,091 99.238% Withhold 57,000 0.762%



Item 2b) Eugene A. Hodgson as a Director

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,422,091 99.225% Withhold 58,000 0.775%



Item 2c) Brian Hearst as a Director

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,423,091 99.238% Withhold 57,000 0.762%



Item 3) Appointment of Auditor

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,423,091 99.238% Withhold 57,000 0.762%



Item 4) Plan of Arrangement

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,423,091 99.238% Against 57,000 0.762%



Item 5) Approval of Stock Option Plan for Spinco

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,422,091 99.225% Against 58,000 0.775%



Item 6) Other Matters

Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For 7,422,091 99.225% Against 58,000 0.775%



