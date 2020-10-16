Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 20:46
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIIE starts taking applications for 2021 exhibitors

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the business exhibition of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened on September 28.

CIIE Logo (PRNewsfoto/CIIE)

The business exhibition of the fourth CIIE welcomes enterprises and organizations registered outside the Chinese mainland. Products produced overseas or services by overseas providers are eligible for the exhibition.

First-time applicants will need to submit their company information at the expo's website www.ciie.org and wait for review. Participants of this year's expo can renew their exhibitor status using their existing information.

The fourth CIIE consists of six business exhibition areas - Intelligent Industry and Information Technology Area, Consumer Goods Area, Food and Agricultural Products Area, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Area, Automobiles Area, and Trade in Services Area.

The number of Fortune 500 companies and industry leading companies attending the third CIIE is almost identical to that of last year. Many of the world's top 10 companies in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, high-end consumer goods and automobiles have signed up for this year's expo. In addition, dozens of companies have applied to attend the expo for three consecutive years.

The registration page for the fourth CIIE:
https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

Contact: Ms. Nie Qingxin
Tel.: +86-21-67008870/67008988

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.