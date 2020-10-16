The global system-on-chip market size is poised to grow by USD 5.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005202/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The SOC market is driven by the growing adoption of SoCs in robotics. Automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries are the major employers of robotics. SoCs are integrated into robots as they include embedded software and hardware, which can help to reduce the time to market and the total cost of ownership. SoCs provide network interfaces, operating system drivers, and machine learning frameworks, which are essential for robots. As SoCs are highly suitable to be integrated into robotics, the growing demand for robotics across numerous applications will fuel the growth of the SoCs market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major system-on-chip market growth came from the consumer electronics market in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the increase in the requirements for compact and scalable ICs to manufacture compact consumer electronic

APAC was the largest SoC market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high concentration of consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunication equipment, and enterprise networking equipment OEMs.

The global system-on-chip market is fragmented. Apple Inc., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this system-on-chip market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the system-on-chip market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/system-on-chip-market-industry-analysis

Increase in 5G investments will be a Key Market Trend

5G, the next generation of communication technology, is gaining immense popularity across the world. There have been numerous investments in 5G globally in recent times, which is creating high demand for 5G network infrastructure. This is accelerating the development of electronic components and modules including 5G mmWave antenna modules, 5G base stations, and several 5G RF products. To capitalize on the growing investments in 5G, SoC vendors are introducing products that support 5G to enter a wide range of application segments. Thus, an increase in the investments in 5G will propel the adoption of SoCs during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

System-on-Chip Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist system-on-chip market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the system-on-chip market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the system-on-chip market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of system-on-chip market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IT and telecommunication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apple Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005202/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/