GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Award Winning Producer LINDSAY GUIÓN Is Proud to Announce a Potential Grammy Nomination for his Visual Soundtrack Therapy

As the 2021 Grammy's draw neared, Lindsay and his team are anticipating a nomination for the film Therapy, which has received critical acclaim since its initial release.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / With Grammy nominations set for the end of the month, executive producer LINDSAY GUIÓN is hoping for a nomination for his visual soundtrack Therapy. Having been named the Best Romance Film at the 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival, the piece has received praise for its musical underscores and innovative approach to storytelling. The Grammy Awards take place annually as a way to celebrate ground-breaking artists who contribute to the music industry on a large-scale.

"Given the extensive success we have seen so far, I am thrilled that this film has resonated with so many audiences," claims producer LINDSAY GUIÓN. "I am excited to see what else is in store for me and all of the wonderful individuals that made this film possible."

Therapy has also been recognized by various other organizations including the San Diego Black Film Festival, New York Movie Awards, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Awards, International Independent Film Awards, and the Accolade Global Film Competition.

More information on the film is available on the official website here.

About LINDSAY GUIÓN

LINDSAY GUIÓN is a prominent producer and Founder of GUIÓN PARTNERS - a world-class representation firm that also focuses on entertainment marketing and sports management. As an industry professional, Lindsay brings an extensive amount of experience to every one of his projects and has been named Best Producer on behalf of the New York Cinematography Awards.

Alongside his impressive professional resume, Lindsay also works hard to give back to his community. The recent launch of his Bessie Smith Scholarship Campaign helps support young individuals who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

For more information on LINDSAY GUIÓN please visit his website here.

