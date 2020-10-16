The global dental scalers market size is poised to grow by USD 45.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The dental scalers market is driven by the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries. Many developed and developing countries are witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners due to the proliferation of dental institutions and the rising prevalence of dental conditions. For example, there are more than 300 dental colleges in India alone. With the increasing number of dentists, the number of dental clinics is rising proportionately across the world. This is creating a strong demand for dental equipment such as dental scalers and thereby driving the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The major dental scalers market growth came from the powered dental scalers segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the preference for powered dental scalers that can crush and remove deposits in a short time through ultrasonic vibrations.

North America was the largest dental scalers market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The global dental scalers market is fragmented. Beyes Dental Canada Inc., Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dental Health Products Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EMS Electro Medical Systems SA, Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this dental scalers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the dental scalers market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Technological Advancements in Dental Scalers will be a Key Market Trend

Dental scalers are important dental devices, and significant advances have been made in dental scalers in recent times. For instance, to avoid the operator's wrist fatigue, vendors came up with powered dental scalers. Similarly, for cavitation, powered dental scaler vendors came up with the ultrasonic category, which helps to remove the plaque and wash away the debris. Also, many vendors have come up with scalers, which at a constant speed can work effectively and are equipped with a Sustained Performance System (SPS) and Tap-On technology. This technology helps in providing patient comfort by providing efficient results at low scaling. Thus, the growing advances in dental scalers are fueling the adoption of the same, which will augment the growth of the global dental scalers market.

Dental Scalers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental scalers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental scalers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental scalers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental scalers market vendors

