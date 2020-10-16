CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Amends Articles of Incorporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation ("CounterPath" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has amended its articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock from 10,000,000 to 50,000,000, by filing a certificate of amendment to articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada.

As a result, the total number of shares of all classes of stock which the Company has authority to issue is 150,000,000 shares, consisting of 50,000,000 shares of common stock having a par value of US$0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock having a par value of US$0.001 per share, and to be issued in such series and to have such rights, preferences, and designation as determined by the board of directors of the Company.

