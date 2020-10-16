Anzeige
Freitag, 16.10.2020
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
WKN: A1424X ISIN: US22228P3029 Ticker-Symbol: C5Z2 
16.10.20
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2020 | 22:08
CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Amends Articles of Incorporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation ("CounterPath" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has amended its articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock from 10,000,000 to 50,000,000, by filing a certificate of amendment to articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada.

As a result, the total number of shares of all classes of stock which the Company has authority to issue is 150,000,000 shares, consisting of 50,000,000 shares of common stock having a par value of US$0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock having a par value of US$0.001 per share, and to be issued in such series and to have such rights, preferences, and designation as determined by the board of directors of the Company.

About CounterPath
CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

CONTACT:
David Karp
Chief Executive Officer
dkarp@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610750/CounterPath-Amends-Articles-of-Incorporation

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
