The global steel rebars market size is poised to grow by 148.22 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005191/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steel Rebars Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growth in population and economic development of countries has increased the number of construction projects worldwide. This is evident in many developing and developed countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the US. Modern buildings and infrastructure increasingly use steel beams such as steel rebars owing to their longer service life, excellent workability, and high fatigue strength. Therefore, the growth in the construction industry will increase the demand for steel rebars during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major steel rebars market growth came from the residential segment in 2019. This is due to the rise in the number of civil construction projects across the world.

APAC was the largest market for steel rebars in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing investments by foreign companies to set up their production facilities in developing countries such as India.

The global steel rebars market is fragmented. ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Commercial Metals Co., EVRAZ Plc, Gerdau SA, HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., Nucor Corp., Shagang Group Inc., and Tata Steel Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this steel rebars market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the steel rebars market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing use of secondary steel will be a key market trend

Iron reserves are depleting across the world, which has increased the cost of raw materials as well as the production cost of steel. Besides, the replacement of vehicles and machines and the demolition of older buildings has significantly increased the generation of steel scrap across the world. These factors have increased the use of steel scrap in the production of steel rebars. Moreover, producing steel rebars from steel scrap is more cost-effective when compared to manufacturing steel from raw materials. This trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the global steel rebars market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Steel Rebars Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist steel rebars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the steel rebars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the steel rebars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of steel rebars market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corp.

Commercial Metals Co.

EVRAZ Plc

Gerdau SA

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Steel Co.

Nucor Corp.

Shagang Group Inc.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005191/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/