The global sausage casings market size is poised to grow by USD 417.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005148/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sausage Casings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The expanding urban population and changing lifestyles of consumers has increased the preference for fast foods across the world. This has resulted in a rise in the number of quick-service restaurants, including fast-food and fast-casual restaurants. Most of these restaurants use sausages to serve a variety of fast food items such as sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and pizzas. Therefore, the proliferation of quick food restaurants will foster the growth of the global sausage casings market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major sausage casings market growth came from the artificial sausage casings segment. This is due to the various benefits of artificial casings over natural casings such as easy handling, availability in uniform size and shape, resistance to breakage, and others.

APAC was the largest market for sausage casings in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing production and consumption of meat and meat products in the region.

The global sausage casings market is fragmented. AGROKOM GROUP LLC, Danish Crown AS, Darling Ingredients Inc., Devro Plc, Kalle GmbH, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sausage casings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the sausage casings market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing household consumption of processed meat will be a key market trend

Increasing urbanization coupled with modern workstyle patterns has reduced the time available for cooking. This has increased the consumption of convenient foods such as processed meat in the form of sausages, which are easy to cook. Also, there is an increased demand for processed food items that are tasty, low-cost, and easy to prepare. All these factors are expected to influence the growth of the global sausage casings market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Sausage Casings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sausage casings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sausage casings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sausage casings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sausage casings market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Artificial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Natural Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGROKOM GROUP LLC

Danish Crown AS

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Devro Plc

Kalle GmbH

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Ltd.

Viscofan SA

Viskase Companies Inc.

ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005148/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/