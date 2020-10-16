The global capillary electrophoresis market size is poised to grow by USD 300.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The global capillary electrophoresis market is driven by the increase in R&D expenditure. The global expenditure on R&D has witnessed consistent growth over the last 10 years. With the economies of developing countries growing faster than ever before, these countries are expected to have more research facilities and institutes being set up over the next five years. The upsurge in the number of research and testing facilities, particularly in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, will lead to a rise in demand for laboratory analysis techniques and equipment such as capillary electrophoresis instruments.

Report Highlights:

The major capillary electrophoresis market growth came from the academic institutes and CROs segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the increased research activities for drug discovery.

North America was the largest capillary electrophoresis market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of highly advanced capillary electrophoresis techniques by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The global capillary electrophoresis market is fragmented. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Helena Laboratories Corp., Lumex Instruments, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, SEBIA SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this capillary electrophoresis market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the capillary electrophoresis market 2020-2024 is expected to witness neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Popularity of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing popularity of lab-on-a-chip technology is one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global capillary electrophoresis market. This miniaturized device accommodates one or several analyses done in a lab onto a single chip and provides numerous advantages such as ergonomy, diagnostic speed, cost efficiency, and sensitivity. The technology is combined with electrophoresis and used to separate proteins and other molecules taking much lesser time to analyze compared to the conventional methods. Therefore, the plus points provided by the technology will lead to increased use of capillary electrophoresis instruments in the future, which in turn, will boost the capillary electrophoresis market size.

Capillary Electrophoresis Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist capillary electrophoresis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the capillary electrophoresis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the capillary electrophoresis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of capillary electrophoresis market vendors

