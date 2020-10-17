The global self-storage and moving services market size is poised to grow by USD 17.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The global self-storage and moving services market is driven by the rise in real-estate investments globally. The revival of the housing industry in countries such as the US, France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Australia, China, and India has improved the real-estate scenario. The global commercial real-estate investment reached around USD 800 billion in 2019. The shifting or relocation of customers to new houses in these countries call for safe-storage and moving services. In addition, vendors offering moving services require storage spaces during the movement of goods from the source to the destination point. Therefore, the increase in real-estate investments has facilitated the growth of the global self-storage and moving services market, which will continue during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major self-storage and moving services market growth came from the Climate-controlled self-storage segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

North America was the largest self-storage and moving services market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growth in economic activities, such as manufacturing, trade, and increase in migration of individuals between different states.

The global self-storage and moving services market is fragmented. Big Yellow Group Plc, CubeSmart LP, Life Storage Inc., Men On The Move, Mid-West Moving Storage Inc., PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings Plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., and U-Haul International Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this self-storage and moving services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global self-storage and moving services market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Cloud-based Self-Storage Solutions will be a Key Market Trend

Companies across various industries are increasingly focusing on using cloud-based self storage solutions to reduce the need for IT infrastructure. Cloud-based self-storage and moving services software solutions, such as QuickMove Technologies' QuickMove mobile platform, Syrasoft's Syrasoft Connect, and storEDGE's Rental Center, help companies reduce operational expenses by providing services on a cloud platform with a centralized database. These software solutions also allow companies to access and import data through automated administrative communications and procedures from remote locations. Thus, the growing popularity of cloud-based self-storage solutions will drive the growth of the market.

Self-storage and Moving Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist self-storage and moving services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-storage and moving services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-storage and moving services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-storage and moving services market vendors

