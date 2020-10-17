The global semiconductor rectifiers market size is poised to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Rectifiers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The semiconductor rectifiers market is driven by the miniaturization of electronic products. The rising demand for miniaturized electric components conforms to the changing technology and caters to the growing demand for compact consumer electronic products. Compact electronic devices require not only smaller PCBs but also more efficient electrical parts such as diodes, rectifiers, thyristors, and other discrete electronic components to reduce the overall power usage and protect electronic devices. Semiconductor rectifiers such as Schottky diode/rectifiers provide faster switching action and low forward voltage drop. These rectifiers are also used for voltage clamping. The high current density in Schottky diode/rectifiers helps them prevent transistor saturation. Along with these benefits, the compact design of semiconductor rectifiers makes them an effective option for use in consumer electronic products.

Report Highlights:

The major semiconductor rectifiers market growth came from the industrial segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest semiconductor rectifiers market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus toward renewable energy, which has increased the need for PV inverters, UPS and PS devices, and IMDs in APAC.

The global semiconductor rectifiers market is fragmented. Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this semiconductor rectifiers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the semiconductor rectifiers market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Focus on High-Speed Network Connectivity will be a Key Market Trend

Cellular communication technologies have grown since their inception and are increasingly being used for various applications other than simple end-to-end voice/video communication and data transfer. Similarly, the advent of 5G telecommunication technology is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the global semiconductor rectifiers market. 5G will enable low-latency and high bandwidth communication between devices and the network. This is expected to address mobile connectivity issues for loT devices in the future. Therefore, the telecommunication network infrastructure and service providers are deploying cellular (including macrocells and small cell) base stations in rural, urban, and suburban areas. Thus, it is expected that the growing investments in the development of high-speed network infrastructure will drive the demand for semiconductor rectifiers during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Rectifiers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor rectifiers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor rectifiers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor rectifiers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor rectifiers market vendors

