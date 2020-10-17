Softlab9 Technologies Inc: Softlab9 Provides Shareholders With a Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT)(OTC PINK:SOFSF) (FSE:APO2) ("Softlab9" or the "Company"), provides shareholders with a corporate update.

Softlab9 continues to perform its due diligence process on its acquisition (the "Transaction") of Clean Go Green Go Inc. ("CleanGo GreenGo"). This process has taken more time than expected due to the changing market conditions and latest developments at CleanGo GreenGo and its partners. The Company expects to complete a definitive agreement in the near future as it awaits the completion of CleanGo GreenGo audits. Once completed, Softlab9 expects the transaction to close quickly. The Transaction is subject to all required regulatory approval, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Softlab9 Target Acquisition CleanGo GreenGo and CBIO Brand Distribution International Inc. to supply bulk concentrate material for CBIO's SaniGenix Naturals line of hard surface disinfectants and sanitizers.

Since the news release dated August 18, 2020, SoftLab9 is pleased to announce that CleanGo GreenGo has shipped over 6000 liters of CleanGo GreenGo concentrate, which is then diluted to make 102,000 bottles of CBIO's line of cleaners. The frequency of shipments is expected to continue into the new year.

Distribution Agreement with Australia-based Emergence Technology to Distribute Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits

Since the news release dated August 24, 2020, SoftLab9 has made progress to complete the transaction. The parties currently have signed a letter of intent is in place but a definitive agreement with Emergence Technology PTY LTD. ("Emergence Technology") has not yet been signed. Softlab9 is awaiting a shipment of 1000 Orient Gene Antigen Test kits it has purchased to clear Canadian customs in order to perform its due diligence before moving to a definitive agreement.

Distribution Agreement with Mexico-based HEG, S. de C.V. (HEG) to distribute PPE.

Since the news release dated August 26, 2020, Softlab9 has been working to receive approval from Health Canada to begin sales of Class 1 medical products. Softlab9 is pleased to report it has reached an agreement with a partner and now has the ability to import and sell its products to customers. Softlab9 is finalizing a definitive agreement with HEG and expects to complete it within the next while.

Shares for Debt

The Company has issued 51,546 common shares of Softlab9 to settle $50,000 of outstanding debt with an arm's length third party.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About "Clean Go Green Go"

CleanGo GreenGo is an FDA and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

CleanGo GreenGo, also manufactures hand sanitizer gel which is sold throughout the USA and Canada.

CleanGo's products have been tested in 2015 in the USA to kill the human coronavirus. CleanGo's products are sold on various online platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution in retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP. The Patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9.:

SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged companies. We provide access to capital, executive management, and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

SoftLab9's experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe, now more than ever during these unprecedented international public health crises.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that CleanGo GreenGo or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

