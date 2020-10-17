The global computer on module market size is poised to grow by USD 360.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005505/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer on Module Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The computer on module market is driven by the rising need for faster development. Features of COMs allow many firms to customize products based on their requirement. The combination of an off-the-shelf COM and an application-specific carrier board offers a complete platform for building many end-products for aerospace and defense, automobiles, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other industries. The need for fast product development is necessary since device manufacturers focus on reducing costs as well as reducing time to market. This allows firms to gain a competitive advantage over others, thereby obtaining a higher market share. The use of COMs to speed up the development time is one of the major market drivers.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major computer on module market growth came from the COM express segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
- Europe was the largest computer on module in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising need for faster product development.
- The global computer on module market is fragmented. AAEON Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., congatec AG, DFI Inc., Digi International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., EUROTECH Spa, Kontron S&T AG, Portwell Inc., and Radisys Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this computer on module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global computer on module market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Increasing Use of Drones across Many Applications will be a Key Market Trend
The growing use of drones across many applications is one of the key trends in the market. Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can navigate autonomously. Drones are one of the most advanced devices in the field of aeronautics and exhibit significant potential in several applications. Drones are increasingly becoming an integral part of many industries, a few of which include aerospace and defense, industrial, retail (e-commerce), and others. Drone manufacturers are increasingly adopting COM technology as they are highly flexible, reliable, and are available in many form factors.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Computer on Module Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist computer on module market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer on module market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer on module market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer on module market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Standard
- Market segments
- Comparison by Standard
- COM Express Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SMARC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Qseven Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ETX- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAEON Technology Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- congatec AG
- DFI Inc.
- Digi International Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- EUROTECH Spa
- Kontron S&T AG
- Portwell Inc.
- Radisys Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005505/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/