The global computer on module market size is poised to grow by USD 360.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005505/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer on Module Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The computer on module market is driven by the rising need for faster development. Features of COMs allow many firms to customize products based on their requirement. The combination of an off-the-shelf COM and an application-specific carrier board offers a complete platform for building many end-products for aerospace and defense, automobiles, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other industries. The need for fast product development is necessary since device manufacturers focus on reducing costs as well as reducing time to market. This allows firms to gain a competitive advantage over others, thereby obtaining a higher market share. The use of COMs to speed up the development time is one of the major market drivers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major computer on module market growth came from the COM express segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

Europe was the largest computer on module in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising need for faster product development.

The global computer on module market is fragmented. AAEON Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., congatec AG, DFI Inc., Digi International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., EUROTECH Spa, Kontron S&T AG, Portwell Inc., and Radisys Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this computer on module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global computer on module market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing Use of Drones across Many Applications will be a Key Market Trend

The growing use of drones across many applications is one of the key trends in the market. Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can navigate autonomously. Drones are one of the most advanced devices in the field of aeronautics and exhibit significant potential in several applications. Drones are increasingly becoming an integral part of many industries, a few of which include aerospace and defense, industrial, retail (e-commerce), and others. Drone manufacturers are increasingly adopting COM technology as they are highly flexible, reliable, and are available in many form factors.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Computer on Module Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer on module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer on module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer on module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer on module market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Standard

Market segments

Comparison by Standard

COM Express Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SMARC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Qseven Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ETX- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAEON Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

congatec AG

DFI Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

EUROTECH Spa

Kontron S&T AG

Portwell Inc.

Radisys Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005505/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/