The global poultry eggs market size is poised to grow by USD 44.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poultry Eggs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The poultry eggs market is driven by the rising awareness campaigns about the health benefits of poultry eggs. Eggs are a popular choice of protein for a majority of the global population, as they are affordable and healthy. Moreover, egg yolks are a significant source of vitamins, minerals, and fat. They contain fat-soluble vitamin D and are naturally high in choline. Choline promotes normal cell activity, liver function, and the transportation of nutrients throughout the body. It also contributes to fetal brain development and helps prevent congenital disabilities. Therefore, to promote such benefits, several campaigns across the world are promoting egg consumption. For instance, the US government is promoting egg consumption in schools as a part of its National School Lunch Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thus, with such initiatives, the market for poultry eggs is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major poultry eggs market growth came from the shell egg segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the increasing demand for low-cost protein diets, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil.

APAC was the largest poultry eggs market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers.

The global poultry eggs market is fragmented. AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd., Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Granja Yabuta, ISE FOODS Inc., Proteina Animal SA DE CV, Rose Acre Farms, Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Trillium Farm Holdings LLC. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this poultry eggs market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the poultry eggs market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Prominence of Private Label Brands will be a Key Market Trend

Currently, major retailers across the world are introducing their brands of egg products to capitalize on the growing demand for poultry egg products among consumers. Private label egg products, which are affordable, are becoming popular among consumers. These products are stocked at retail stores and are available at prices lower than those of branded products. Price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label egg products because of their low cost. Therefore, it is expected that private label brands will boost the growth for the global poultry eggs market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Poultry Eggs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist poultry eggs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the poultry eggs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the poultry eggs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of poultry eggs market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Shell eggs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty eggs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Processed egg products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Granja Yabuta

Hickman's Family Farms

ISE FOODS Inc.

Proteina Animal SA DE CV

Rose Acre Farms

Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Trillium Farm Holdings LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/