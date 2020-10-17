Dendy Media: How Julian Haywood Paved His Own Path To Entrepreneurial Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2020 / Today we'd like to introduce you to Julian Haywood.

It's an honor to speak with you today. Why don't you give us some details about you and your story. How did you get to where you are today?

Well, in 2017 I enrolled at Michigan State University to pursue a degree in marketing on a full-ride scholarship. Within the first semester of my freshman year, I began to realize that college was not for me. I discovered that I was being molded into becoming a worker for someone else when I desired to be my own boss. Although I had come to this realization, I still stayed because I didn't know what else to do. It wasn't until my junior year when my grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer, that things began to change. Being the only family member with the power to help, I had to drive back and forth from Lansing to Detroit to take her to chemotherapy, doctor's appointments, and more. I knew I couldn't keep this up while attending school, so I started researching different business models. After weeks of researching, I learned about a business model called "service arbitrage." I took interest in this model after noticing its potential and the fact that people weren't really talking about it. Therefore, I started my journey of reselling a variety of services within different niches. Once my sales became consistent, I dropped out of college. I was able to successfully put my grandmother through chemotherapy, and I knew I wouldn't have been able to if it weren't for me taking that leap of faith into entrepreneurship.

I'm sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

One of the hardest parts about my entrepreneurship journey was staying motivated and dedicated after experiencing setbacks. I had to learn that losses will be taken and mistakes will be made, but it's all apart of the process.

Let's talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?

Others should work with me because I know what it's like to be in their shoes. I know what it's like to feel like you were dealt the wrong cards in life. However, I eventually learned that I had to take my cards and make them right for me.

I also used to be the man messaging successful entrepreneurs with a lot of "annoying" questions before I started. Therefore, I welcome others to do the same. I have first-hand experience in marketing, and I will personally answer any questions if it's in my ability to do so.

What's your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

My advice to any aspiring entrepreneur would be to step outside your comfort zone. Staying inside your comfort zone will only hinder your growth. When you are trying new things, you will make mistakes.. and that's ok! The only way to really learn is by making mistakes.

Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

For me, true success is financial freedom. I decide when I want to wake up every day, and I believe that is my biggest luxury.

What's next for you?

I have recently dropped an affordable service arbitrage course that's doing very well. My next step is creating a clothing brand with my brother. One of my long-term goals is for my family to become the new Rockerfellers. Therefore, I am focused on starting businesses with my brothers and sisters.

Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to learn more.

Feel free to message me on Instagram. I try to answer all questions, so hit me up and I'll do my best to get back to you in a timely fashion. If you don't have an Instagram, you can email me at themiddlemanmaster@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Client Relations Team

Features@DendyMedia.com

SOURCE: Dendy Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610915/How-Julian-Haywood-Paved-His-Own-Path-To-Entrepreneurial-Success