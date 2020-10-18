Frequentis: Switzerland's air navigation services provider (ANSP), Skyguide, enlisted the support of Frequentis Control Room Consulting in order to effectively analyse potential enhancement in their internal information streams to improve customer satisfaction and deliver the best possible service to customers. Skyguide manages one of the most complex and dense airspaces in Europe. The City-Pair flight route between Geneva and Zurich, with its very short airtime and close proximity to neighbouring countries, represented a major challenge when it came to delivering the best possible air navigation services to passengers. Demanding topographical and environmental restrictions added to the complexity. "The success of this project is not only reflected in the individual improvements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...