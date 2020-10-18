Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 octobre/October 2020)

Mag One Products Inc. has announced a name change and symbol change to Cover Technologies Inc. (COVE). and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 2,752,145 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on October 20, 2020.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on October 19, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Mag One Products Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et un changement de symbole pour Cover Technologies Inc. (COVE). et un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 2 752 145 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 octobre 2020.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 octobre 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 20 octobre/October 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 21 octobre/October 2020 Cover Technologies Inc. New Symbol/Symbole: COVE NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 22289X103 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA22289X1033 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 55903J100/CA55903J1003

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com