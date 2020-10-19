Deepak Agarwal on Three Ways to Make Your Business More Environmentally Friendly

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2020 / Over the years, consumers have placed a higher value on sustainability, which has created a business environment where companies are held accountable for their impact on the world around them. In fact, a recent study from IBM on the evolution of shopper decision-making shows that approximately 70% of U.S. and Canadian consumers think it is important for brands to be eco-friendly. Furthermore, 69% of these eco-conscious consumers are willing to pay a premium to know that a product is sustainably produced.

"Sustainability and environmental consciousness are more than just marketing buzzwords," states Deepak Agarwal, entrepreneur and founder best known for leading multi-category e-commerce retailer NoMoreRack.com. "Companies have to take these issues seriously. This is about more than generating sales. This is about taking measurable action to reduce a business' footprint and reliance on limited or damaging resources."

The e-commerce business guru is no stranger to sustainable business practices. Deepak Agarwal has worked diligently to integrate more sustainable business practices throughout his time as a business leader. A few years ago, when PETA exposed that dogs were being slaughtered for the production of leather goods in China, Deepak Agarwal swiftly opted to remove all animal-derived products from his online retailer.

"Accountability is the name of the game here. To be a player in today's competitive marketplace, you need to think beyond the margin. Not only will sustainable operations generate a positive response from consumers, but you can feel good knowing that you are leading your business in a way that is beneficial to the world around us."

The following tips are three simple ways that businesses can adopt a more eco-friendly strategy to reduce their negative impact on the environment.

Sustainable Partnerships + Procurement

Establishing partnerships can be an integral component of building a successful business - from production inputs to logistics to fulfillment. "Be mindful of your relationships at every step of your business as your partners can increase or reduce your environmental impact. When you have the opportunity, partner with companies who share your same commitment to sustainability," says Dee Agarwal. "Ask yourself and your partners whether or not inputs are ethically sourced. Is packaging sustainable? How can you together reduce waste? All of these factors play a huge role in your company's footprint."

Shift to Remote

With this year's global pandemic, many companies have been forced to adapt to a remote workflow. While at first this was seen as a temporary inconvenience, the environmental benefits became evident as the world changed, resulting in many large corporations considering long-term remote options.

With society forced to stay home, the decline in vehicle usage alone has led to a dramatic reduction in concentrations of nitrogen dioxide and other particulate matter across the globe. "While this was a consequence of the global pandemic, many corporations have now seen that they can operate as efficiently without requiring that their employees report to a physical office. We may have never discovered this without the current crisis, and for the sake of the environment, it is important to acknowledge this and adjust moving forward."

Conduct an Environmental Audit

To ensure that your company is complying with environmental policies, conduct an environmental audit to examine your practices and determine areas of your operations that require adjustments.

"Consider this an environmental gut check. You may think you are doing everything right, but an environmental audit ensures that you haven't overlooked anything," explains Dee Agarwal. Conducting regular environmental audits can keep your business in good standing with consumers, as well as save you from expensive fines for non-compliance."

"We are excited for the environmentally-conscious innovations we have observed over the years," states Agarwal. "The sooner brands adopt more sustainable and ethical practices, the brighter the outlook for our future generations."

