The global polyvinyl butyral market size is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005017/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The polyvinyl butryal market is driven by the increased demand for polyvinyl butyral films. Films and sheets constituted the largest application segment of the global polyvinyl butyral market in 2019, and it is anticipated to retain its market share during the forecast period. It is primarily used as an interlayer for glass lamination in the automotive, architectural, and construction sectors. Polyvinyl butyral films used in laminated glass act as a protective interlayer by strongly bonding two panels of glass under high heat and pressure. This treatment renders optical transparency to the interlayer, rendering the panels as a single glass unit. The polymer in the polyvinyl butyral film is tough, strong, and ductile, thereby preventing cracks. Also, polyvinyl butyral films have been widely adopted in manufacturing photovoltaic thin-film solar modules due to their excellent properties. They encapsulate the circuit and protect it from environmental damage.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major polyvinyl butyral market growth came from the films and sheets segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest polyvinyl butyral market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the drastic growth of the automobile and construction sectors.

The global polyvinyl butyral market is fragmented. Chang Chun Group, DuLite Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., EVERLAM, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tanyun Junrong (Liaoning) Chemical Research Institute New Materials Incubator, and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this polyvinyl butyral market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global polyvinyl butyral market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Demand from the Photovoltaic Industry will be a Key Market Trend

The photovoltaic effect is a phenomenon involving the conversion of light energy into electricity using semiconductors. For instance, a solar cell absorbs sunlight and converts it into electricity. The solar photovoltaics industry is experiencing increased installation capacity over the years, which will result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions as well as a reduction in the release of harmful pollutants. Solar panels are used for both residential and industrial applications. Polyvinyl butyral is used as an encapsulation material for solar cells and graphene batteries due to its excellent thermal properties such as thermal and ionic conductivity.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyvinyl butyral market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyvinyl butyral market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyvinyl butyral market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyvinyl butyral market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Films and sheets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paints and coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chang Chun Group

DuLite Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

EVERLAM

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.

Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tanyun Junrong (Liaoning) Chemical Research Institute New Materials Incubator Co. Ltd.

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co. Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005017/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/