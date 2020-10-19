The global polyvinyl butyral market size is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005017/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The polyvinyl butryal market is driven by the increased demand for polyvinyl butyral films. Films and sheets constituted the largest application segment of the global polyvinyl butyral market in 2019, and it is anticipated to retain its market share during the forecast period. It is primarily used as an interlayer for glass lamination in the automotive, architectural, and construction sectors. Polyvinyl butyral films used in laminated glass act as a protective interlayer by strongly bonding two panels of glass under high heat and pressure. This treatment renders optical transparency to the interlayer, rendering the panels as a single glass unit. The polymer in the polyvinyl butyral film is tough, strong, and ductile, thereby preventing cracks. Also, polyvinyl butyral films have been widely adopted in manufacturing photovoltaic thin-film solar modules due to their excellent properties. They encapsulate the circuit and protect it from environmental damage.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major polyvinyl butyral market growth came from the films and sheets segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
- APAC was the largest polyvinyl butyral market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the drastic growth of the automobile and construction sectors.
- The global polyvinyl butyral market is fragmented. Chang Chun Group, DuLite Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., EVERLAM, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tanyun Junrong (Liaoning) Chemical Research Institute New Materials Incubator, and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this polyvinyl butyral market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global polyvinyl butyral market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing Demand from the Photovoltaic Industry will be a Key Market Trend
The photovoltaic effect is a phenomenon involving the conversion of light energy into electricity using semiconductors. For instance, a solar cell absorbs sunlight and converts it into electricity. The solar photovoltaics industry is experiencing increased installation capacity over the years, which will result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions as well as a reduction in the release of harmful pollutants. Solar panels are used for both residential and industrial applications. Polyvinyl butyral is used as an encapsulation material for solar cells and graphene batteries due to its excellent thermal properties such as thermal and ionic conductivity.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyvinyl butyral market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyvinyl butyral market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyvinyl butyral market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyvinyl butyral market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Films and sheets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paints and coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chang Chun Group
- DuLite Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- EVERLAM
- Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.
- Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Ltd.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tanyun Junrong (Liaoning) Chemical Research Institute New Materials Incubator Co. Ltd.
- Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co. Ltd
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005017/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/