The global hospital logistics robots market size is poised to grow by USD 538.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

The hospital logistics robots market is driven by the increasing advances in technology. Key vendors of the global hospital logistics robots market have been innovating their AGVs and mobile robot platforms to attain competitive advantage. With additional technological advances and intelligent capabilities, logistics robots will achieve fully autonomous behavior over time. Through the forecast period, vendors will focus on areas such as obstacle avoidance and detection, mapping, human-robot interaction (HRI), gripping, and autonomous transportation of packages and pallets.

Report Highlights:

The major hospital logistics robots market growth came from the PLS segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

North America was the largest hospital logistics robots in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the strong medical infrastructure and extensive adoption of robots in hospitals.

The global hospital logistics robots market is concentrated. Diligent Robotics Inc., Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hospital logistics robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hospital logistics robots market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Improvements in Hardware-related Drawbacks will be a Key Market Trend

The steady improvements in hardware-related drawbacks will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the hospital logistics robots market. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving the hardware technology of the robots to overcome hardware drawbacks such as loss of efficiency due to non-productive time on floor or inability to recognize and categorize objects. Vendors are focusing on incorporating software and sensors that aid in path visualization for traffic management and path planning. These sensors are also integrated with sensors that improve the positioning capabilities of mobile robot platforms.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital logistics robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital logistics robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital logistics robots market vendors

