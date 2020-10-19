The global hospital logistics robots market size is poised to grow by USD 538.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005019/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The hospital logistics robots market is driven by the increasing advances in technology. Key vendors of the global hospital logistics robots market have been innovating their AGVs and mobile robot platforms to attain competitive advantage. With additional technological advances and intelligent capabilities, logistics robots will achieve fully autonomous behavior over time. Through the forecast period, vendors will focus on areas such as obstacle avoidance and detection, mapping, human-robot interaction (HRI), gripping, and autonomous transportation of packages and pallets.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major hospital logistics robots market growth came from the PLS segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
- North America was the largest hospital logistics robots in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the strong medical infrastructure and extensive adoption of robots in hospitals.
- The global hospital logistics robots market is concentrated. Diligent Robotics Inc., Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hospital logistics robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hospital logistics robots market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Improvements in Hardware-related Drawbacks will be a Key Market Trend
The steady improvements in hardware-related drawbacks will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the hospital logistics robots market. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving the hardware technology of the robots to overcome hardware drawbacks such as loss of efficiency due to non-productive time on floor or inability to recognize and categorize objects. Vendors are focusing on incorporating software and sensors that aid in path visualization for traffic management and path planning. These sensors are also integrated with sensors that improve the positioning capabilities of mobile robot platforms.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital logistics robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hospital logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hospital logistics robots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital logistics robots market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- PLS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food delivery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Laundry delivery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Waste transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Diligent Robotics Inc.
- Kollmorgen Corp.
- KUKA AG
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mobile Industrial Robots AS
- OMRON Corp.
- PAL Robotics SL
- Panasonic Corp.
- Savioke Inc.
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005019/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/