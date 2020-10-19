Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kennzahl "1000" - Roadmap zur Produkteinführung veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
16.10.20
15:33 Uhr
0,637 Euro
-0,063
-9,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.10.2020 | 07:22
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Targovax announces accepted abstract at SITC

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that an abstract on the mesothelioma trial has been accepted and will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 9 -14 November 2020.

The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data presented in June.

Abstract title

A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes

Abstract number

361

Poster session

ePoster available throughout the conference

About SITC Annual Meeting 2020

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) will be reimagined as a fully VIRTUAL experience this year to ensure the health and safety of program attendees and their patients.

SITC 2020 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving cancer patient outcomes by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-accepted-abstract-at-sitc,c3217908

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.