The global returnable packaging market size is poised to grow by USD 3.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The global returnable packaging market is driven by the globalization and international trade. Innovative progressions in the global returnable packaging market and increased liberalization in the global trade market have reduced the cost of industrial transportation and driven the export and import activities. Many emerging economies, such as China, Russia, Brazil, and India, are changing their patterns of trade and investments. Returnable packaging such as bulk boxes, sleeve packs, and plastic drums are widely used in the transportation of consumer goods in national, trans-border, and worldwide cargo.

Report Highlights:

The major returnable packaging market growth came from the container segment in 2019. However, the pallet segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

North America was the largest returnable packaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of reusable packaging in the food and beverage industry and the shift in preference of the large retailers towards block pallets.

The global returnable packaging market is fragmented. Greif Inc., GWP Group Ltd., IFCO Management GmbH, KP Holding GmbH Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, PHS Group Investments Ltd., Polymer Logistics NV, RPS Ltd., Schoeller Allibert BV, and SSI SCHAEFER Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this returnable packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the returnable packaging market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Demand from the Chemical Industry will be a Key Market Trend

The increased demand from the chemical industry is another major growth driver. Chemicals such as methyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, and sodium hypochlorite are generally very sensitive to external conditions of temperature, pressure, and moisture. Effective packaging must be ensured for their well-being and to reduce their potential hazards to the environment. Chemicals are mainly transported in plastic returnable packaging materials, such as IBCs and FIBCs, which ensure the safety of hazardous chemicals stored in returnable packaging containers. These plastic containers are made from polymers such as copolymers and polypropylene, which are inert to the reactive nature of chemicals.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Returnable Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist returnable packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the returnable packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the returnable packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of returnable packaging market vendors

