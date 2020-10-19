Seasoned Digital Technology Leader to Drive Company's Worldwide Market Strategy and Execution

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, announced that Rajaram (Raj) Radhakrishnan has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the strategy and execution of GlobalLogic's unified go-to-market to drive the company's next growth phase. The decision to introduce the CRO role comes as GlobalLogic continues to exceed current business goals and seeks to maintain that trajectory as it approaches the billion-dollar revenue mark and beyond. Raj will be responsible for all market-facing functions including Branding, Marketing, Sales, Channel and Strategic Partnerships.

"GlobalLogic's success has been the result of a combination of sound business strategy and accelerating market demand for Digital Product Engineering services. We've rolled out valuable offerings for key industries, conducted strategic acquisitions, and delivered our services with a focus on customer delight for the marquee brands we serve," said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. "Raj's track record is impeccable. His experience is directly relevant to our business. We're honored to have him on our team, and know his style of leadership and his customer orientation will ignite our next stage of growth."

Before joining GlobalLogic, Raj was part of the Executive Leadership Team at Cognizant, serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, and Utilities. Under his leadership, this business gained momentum across multiple new business segments and experienced tremendous growth and profitability-going on to become one of the most successful verticals at Cognizant. Prior to Cognizant, he held senior client relationship roles at Keane, Covansys and TCS. Mr. Radhakrishnan has lived and worked in multiple global geographies including Asia, Europe and North America.

"The need for smarter, more customer-centric digital products and experiences is massive, and GlobalLogic is extremely well positioned to service this need on a global scale," said Mr. Radhakrishnan. "I'm excited to join the company with its talented management and employees and forward-leaning culture, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of GlobalLogic's growth journey."

Raj holds an M.B.A. from The Business School, London. He also holds an M.S. in Software Systems and a B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science and Anna University respectively.

