Montag, 19.10.2020
Kennzahl "1000" - Roadmap zur Produkteinführung veröffentlicht!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2020 | 08:05
Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding's wholesale division DBC International signs contract with leading Asian bedding company to expand international sales

DBC International, the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding N.V., has signed a partnership agreement with DeRUCCI, one of the biggest Asian retailers, to expand international sales. The partnership will start with the launch of the premium brand M line in the Chinese market.

DeRUCCI operates more than 3,600 retail showrooms in USA, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and China mainland. DeRUCCI is extending its network through international agreements with the world's prestigious corporations, integrating leading technology and materials with world class design. DBC International has developed the high quality M line collection mattresses, pillows and box springs for everyone who wants to get the most out of the night and perform optimally during the day.

The roll-out will take place in phases starting in Q1 2021. "This expansion into Asia is an incredibly exciting step for us." said DBC Managing Director Pieter-Bas Stehmann. "We look forward to bringing the 'M line experience' to the Asian market."


Profile
DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. A range of sleeping systems in the brands M line and Wave by M line are developed and marketed by DBC via an international dealer network, online channels and via B2B channels.


For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31

Please click for the Pdf version of the press release on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment

  • Press release 19-10-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/515b9bd4-0720-439b-ba38-aa7e2de59add)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
