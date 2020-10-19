KGI Asia selects Itiviti's multi-asset OMS solution to trade global markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that KGI Asia (Hong Kong), one of the largest equity brokers in Hong Kong has selected Itiviti's multi-asset order management solution for high and low-touch trading.

Using Itiviti's multi-asset order management system, KGI Asia will be able to efficiently support its growing institutional, wealth management, and brokerage businesses. The new trading stack automates the firm's entire trading operations across Care and DMA customer flows, providing superior execution services on regional and international markets.

Trevor Lee, Director, Financial Market Services, KGI Asia, commented: "Implementing Itiviti's robust OMS solution represents a strategic move for us and we look forward to supporting new customer segments, from global clients seeking regional execution expertise, to local low-latency players seeking outstanding performance and speed from their brokers. As a proven solution leveraging an efficient infrastructure, Itiviti offers the performance, speed, and functionality we were looking for and aligns perfectly with our business growth plans in the region."

Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC, Itiviti, commented: "We are delighted to have KGI Asia selects Itiviti flagship OMS; with advanced trading tools and reliable technology, Itiviti's fully hosted platform will enable KGI Asia to trade seamlessly across global markets. We are looking forward to a long lasting partnership with KGI and other firms in Asia, enabling them to seize opportunities faster."

Itiviti's platform enables access to its extensive global community of buy-sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with a best-in-class OMS, to ensure efficient client onboarding, fast and reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.

Itiviti is exhibiting at the 18th Asia Pacific Trading Summit on October 20, 2020 at the JW Marriott, Hong Kong, showcasing its buy-side and sell-side solutions.

About KGI Asia

KGI Asia Limited ("KGI") is a subsidiary company of China Development Financial Holding Corporation. The company founded in Hong Kong in early 1997 with a registered capital of US$95 million.

KGI has steadily grown to provide a fully diversified platform for launching various investment products and services, including securities, futures, corporate finance, fixed income, equities, derivatives, wealth management and personal investment services. Facing the rapid technology change, KGI Asia has actively upgraded its infrastructure. With the professional knowledge and the wealth of experience of its professionals, KGI Asia will continually provide innovative financial products and diversified services to the esteemed clients by satisfying their needs.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

