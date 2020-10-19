DJ Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

19 October 2020 Genel Energy plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of BMO Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company, effective immediately. BMO Capital Markets will work alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Genel's current Joint Corporate Broker. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1].

