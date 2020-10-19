The cloud-based suite of tools delivers smart, trouble-free access to software, data and services

Linedata (Paris:LIN) (LIN:FP), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, unveiled its latest innovation, Asset Management Platform Linedata AMP. The dynamic suite of tools provides asset managers with an always-on approach to software, data and services by leveraging cloud technology to offer continuous integration and drive adaptability.

The rapidly changing nature of the asset management industry has increased the pressures to adapt to digital transformation, overcome regulatory hurdles, streamline business costs and meet the needs of a globalized customer base. Linedata created AMP with a modular design to help the industry solve these challenges and ensure asset managers can constantly and quickly serve their customers.

"Linedata AMP was developed with more than 20 years of business intelligence expertise in mind. The platform enables clients to embrace market volatility and remote work demands with a trusted partner, who can simultaneously help them reimagine their operations and drive new business growth," said Gary Brackenridge, Linedata's Global Head of Asset Management. "By adopting AMP into business models, clients can utilize quick-to-market features, greater scalability, and cloud-enabled technology, while continuing to benefit from Linedata's robust, interoperable technology and expert teams."

Core features within Linedata AMP to improve the client experience include:

Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) Platform - CI/CD makes Linedata AMP an ideal solution to boost innovation and expand into new markets. The seamless migration and simplified approach to upgrades makes incorporating new features possible at any time, with limited effort.

- CI/CD makes Linedata AMP an ideal solution to boost innovation and expand into new markets. The seamless migration and simplified approach to upgrades makes incorporating new features possible at any time, with limited effort. Cloud-Based System With AMP, Linedata is able to deploy a nimble, forward-compatible offering delivering a hassle-free user experience (UX) and user interface (UI), enhancing efficiency while increasing scalability all in the public cloud, in addition to existing hybrid and private cloud options as well. Essential for an industry with work-from-home mandates and the need for enhanced security during remote working.

With AMP, Linedata is able to deploy a nimble, forward-compatible offering delivering a hassle-free user experience (UX) and user interface (UI), enhancing efficiency while increasing scalability all in the public cloud, in addition to existing hybrid and private cloud options as well. Essential for an industry with work-from-home mandates and the need for enhanced security during remote working. Linedata Analytics Service (AI/ML) Another key AMP offering is Linedata Analytics Service, which incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver actionable insights from client and third-party data that asset managers can leverage to improve day-to-day processes, competitiveness in the marketplace and fundamentally lower cost curves.

Another key AMP offering is Linedata Analytics Service, which incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver actionable insights from client and third-party data that asset managers can leverage to improve day-to-day processes, competitiveness in the marketplace and fundamentally lower cost curves. Linedata Data Management Service Additionally, AMP includes Linedata Data Management Service, which lowers total cost of ownership for this critical function with comprehensive pricing and reference data sets directly integrated into Linedata software.

To learn more about Linedata's Asset Management Platform Linedata AMP, visit www.linedata.com/amp.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 169.7 million in 2019 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN Reuters LDSV.PA Bloomberg LIN:FP.

linedata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201018005023/en/

Contacts:

Press inquiries

Linedata

Holly Clifford

617-912-4844

Holly.Clifford@na.linedata.com

Porter Novelli

Liz Shaw

212-601-8121

Liz.Shaw@porternovelli.com