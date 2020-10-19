CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument BUF1 DE000A255G02 S+O BETEILIG. INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2020

The instrument BUF1 DE000A255G02 S+O BETEILIG. INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2020

