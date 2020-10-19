The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 19.10.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 19.10.2020
Aktien
1 CA45935R1055 International Consolidated Uranium Inc.
2 SE0014453874 Wästbygg Gruppen AB
3 GB00BYZC5R04 Papillon Holdings PLC
4 CA86881M1041 Surge Copper Corp.
5 US98979B1061 zooplus AG
6 US82452T1079 Shift Technologies Inc.
7 US98880R1095 ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USG76237AC37 Rolls-Royce PLC
2 US222213AW05 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
3 US354613AL54 Franklin Resources Inc.
4 XS2244321787 Rolls-Royce PLC
5 DE000SHFM774 Schleswig-Holstein, Land
6 XS2244322082 Rolls-Royce PLC
7 DE000A3H2TW4 EWE AG
8 IE00BL643144 Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 19.10.2020
Aktien
1 CA45935R1055 International Consolidated Uranium Inc.
2 SE0014453874 Wästbygg Gruppen AB
3 GB00BYZC5R04 Papillon Holdings PLC
4 CA86881M1041 Surge Copper Corp.
5 US98979B1061 zooplus AG
6 US82452T1079 Shift Technologies Inc.
7 US98880R1095 ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USG76237AC37 Rolls-Royce PLC
2 US222213AW05 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
3 US354613AL54 Franklin Resources Inc.
4 XS2244321787 Rolls-Royce PLC
5 DE000SHFM774 Schleswig-Holstein, Land
6 XS2244322082 Rolls-Royce PLC
7 DE000A3H2TW4 EWE AG
8 IE00BL643144 Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity UCITS ETF
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de