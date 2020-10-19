The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 19.10.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 19.10.2020Aktien1 CA45935R1055 International Consolidated Uranium Inc.2 SE0014453874 Wästbygg Gruppen AB3 GB00BYZC5R04 Papillon Holdings PLC4 CA86881M1041 Surge Copper Corp.5 US98979B1061 zooplus AG6 US82452T1079 Shift Technologies Inc.7 US98880R1095 ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USG76237AC37 Rolls-Royce PLC2 US222213AW05 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)3 US354613AL54 Franklin Resources Inc.4 XS2244321787 Rolls-Royce PLC5 DE000SHFM774 Schleswig-Holstein, Land6 XS2244322082 Rolls-Royce PLC7 DE000A3H2TW4 EWE AG8 IE00BL643144 Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity UCITS ETF