Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Drilling at Providence Underway Recent Assays returned up to 25 Oz /Ton Silver Greenwood BC Historic Mining Camp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce results from its Providence property near Greenwood in southern British Columbia.

Assay results were received recently from field examinations completed at the start of this season on the Company's Providence property near Greenwood. Results for a total of 16 rock chip grab samples and 20 soil samples were received. Two of the rock samples returned significant results.

One grab sample of quartz material from an historic dump of the Providence mine returned values of 884 grams per tonne silver (25.9 ounces per ton) and 1.36 grams per tonne gold. This sample also contains 0.23% lead and over 1% (>10,000 ppm) zinc. Another sample collected from the historic Freemont mine dump returned values of 435 grams per tonne silver (12.7 ounces per ton) and 4.4 grams per tonne gold, with 0.22% lead.

Using a gold price of USD$1900 per ounce and a silver price of USD$24 per ounce, the two samples described above graded 0.37 and 0.29 ounce per ton gold equivalent. Follow-up exploration is being planned.

Photos of diamond drill on site at Providence property.

The Providence drill program is also underway with 755 metres drilled so far in four holes. Drilling was done along strike of the historic Providence mine and beneath an historic adit that was found in 2018. Assay results are pending.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS. Over-limits for silver were determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, and over limits for silver, lead, zinc and copper by specific four-acid digestions with ICP-AES finish for high grade materials.

Photos of prospecting sample sites at historic mines where significant silver values were obtained in rock chip grab samples: Providence mine (left) and Freemont mine (Right).

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

