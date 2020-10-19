The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 October 2020. ISIN: DK0061067220 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name at Nasdaq Copenhagen: Wealth Invest AKL Aktieafkast+ I --------------------------------------------------------------- New name at Nasdaq Copenhagen Wealth Invest AKL Afkast+ I --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEKAFKI --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172738 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794386