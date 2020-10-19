The global drone data link system market size is poised to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis
The data link system market is driven by the advancements in electronic warfare. Over the past few decades, significant transformations have taken place in warfare strategies amid the emergence of new technologies and platforms. Countries such as the US, Russia, and China are making concerted efforts to develop sophisticated and powerful weapons capable of expediting the impact of destruction with cost-efficient and reliable resources. Drones are being used extensively in present-day warfare scenarios for their visual superiority and capability of performing preemptive strikes and surveillance over specific locations. Modern UAVs deliver the performance characteristics of fighter aircraft and are capable of self-defense against air-to-air attacks and electronic attacks, integration of modern datalinks enhance the provision of assimilating critical ISR data to the command center.
Report Highlights:
- The major drone data link system market growth came from the military segment. However, the consumer segment is expected to contribute to the highest market growth during the forecast period.
- North America was the largest drone data link system market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in R&D of state-of-the-art electronics and sensors for military UAVs and the growing demand for UAVs.
- The global drone data link system market is fragmented. AeroVironment Inc., BERTEN DSP SL, Elbit Systems Ltd., Enterprise Control Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and UAVOS Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this drone data link system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the drone data link system market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Miniaturization of Payloads and Subsystems will be a Key Market Trend
Drones play vital roles as indispensable weapons as they are capable of delivering high-resolution surveillance, long-distance precision strikes, and aerial combat. This has prompted technology developers to design miniaturized EO/IR payloads offering enough heat dissipation and conforming to industry standards, without compromising on performance. Enhancements in the rate of data transmission would increase the capabilities of integrated payloads, enabling the real-time assessment of a scenario and support the proliferation of such systems in the defense and aerospace industries. Thus, miniaturization of payloads and subsystems is a key trend in the market.
Drone Data Link System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist drone data link system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the drone data link system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the drone data link system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone data link system market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Military Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer and civil Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AeroVironment Inc.
- BERTEN DSP SL
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Thales Group
- UAVOS Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
