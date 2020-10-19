Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a world leader in providing specialised administration services to clients in over 30 jurisdictions, today reveals a fresh new logo and its new partnership with Kiva, an international non-profit whose mission is to expand financial access to help underserved communities improve their lives.

The rebrand ushers in a new era for the company and reflects its growth and acquisitions in recent years. It also completes the full integration of Viteos following its mid-2019 acquisition. An updated look reflects the company's ability to keep clients one step ahead through a combination of its local, expert knowledge and innovative, proprietary technology. Intertrust Group's focus on bespoke corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services enables its clients to invest, grow and thrive anywhere in the world. And it is with this in mind that Intertrust Group has decided to announce a strategic partnership with Kiva, a non-profit that is dedicated to unlocking financial access to help underserved communities invest in their future.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust Group, said: "The community engagement and charitable efforts of our employees is a hallmark of Intertrust Group. Our partnership with Kiva will put our employees in the driver's seat and make corporate philanthropy a very personal experience, allowing us to continue to make a meaningful impact on communities all around the world. I can think of no better way to mark our special day."

Sarah Marchal Murray, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer of Kiva added, "Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their lives. I believe this collaboration with Intertrust Group will show what's possible when a company and its employees are committed to doing good and helping others to invest, grow and thrive."

***ENDS***

About Intertrust Group

At Intertrust Group our 4,000 employees are dedicated to providing world-leading, specialised administration services to clients in over 30 jurisdictions. This is amplified by the support we offer across our approved partner network which covers a further 100+ jurisdictions. Our focus on bespoke corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services enables our clients to invest, grow and thrive anywhere in the world. Sitting at the heart of international business, our local, expert knowledge and innovative, proprietary technology combine to deliver a compelling proposition all of which keeps our clients one step ahead.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005272/en/

Contacts:

Katie Scott-Kurti

Head of External Communications

Intertrust Group

katie.scottkurti@intertrustgroup.com



Patricia De Bidegain/Patrick Evans

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Intertrust@citigatedewerogerson.com