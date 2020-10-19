Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9L8 ISIN: KYG8651P1101 Ticker-Symbol: 7XSP 
Tradegate
19.10.20
11:19 Uhr
7,700 Euro
+0,200
+2,67 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPI ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPI ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,60011:43
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2020 | 10:32
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy to Present at the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Building the Electric Vehicle Future

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Xiaofeng Peng, will present at the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Building the Electric Vehicle Future on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

"We launched our EdisonFuture subsidiary to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles," stated Peng. "I look forward to sharing our plans for growth in this exciting and dynamic market opportunity."

To RSVP for the conference, visit: https://m-vest.com/insights/marketpulse/rsvp-building-the-electric-vehicle-future.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries and/or industries, such as electric vehicles and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610990/SPI-Energy-to-Present-at-the-M-Vest-Virtual-Conference-Series-Building-the-Electric-Vehicle-Future

SPI ENERGY CO LTD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.