SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy to Present at the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Building the Electric Vehicle Future

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Xiaofeng Peng, will present at the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Building the Electric Vehicle Future on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

"We launched our EdisonFuture subsidiary to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles," stated Peng. "I look forward to sharing our plans for growth in this exciting and dynamic market opportunity."

To RSVP for the conference, visit: https://m-vest.com/insights/marketpulse/rsvp-building-the-electric-vehicle-future.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries and/or industries, such as electric vehicles and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects.



